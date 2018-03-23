Urmila was first and only choice for ‘Bewafa beauty’: Abhinay Deo

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Director Abhinay Deo in whose forthcoming satire-thriller “Blackmail” Urmila Matondkar does a special dance number, “Bewafa beauty”, says the actress was the only choice for it since the beginning and he didn’t have to try hard to convince her for it.

“You know, I didn’t have to convince her at all. I just narrated what the situation is, and she said ‘yes’. I heaved a sigh of relief. She was my first and only choice,” Deo said.

The fact that Urmila knew him for many years could have influenced her quick consent.

“Yes, she knows me and my parents (veteran actors Ramesh and Seema Deo) for years. So we are family friends. I guess there’s an implicit trust between us. She knew I wouldn’t offer her what is commonly known as an item song.”

Deo wants it made very clear that Urmila is not in this for the cheap-thrill moment.

“There is an actual reason why she is there dancing. Of course it is a bar dance, so there is a certain level of cheesiness to the aura.”

But Urmila remains forever classy.

“Of course,” said Deo.

He added: “When we had this special song-and-dance number ‘Bewafa beauty’, we thought of only Urmila. She brings so much gravitas and gorgeousness to the song. And the number ‘Bewafa beauty’ actually narrates the entire plot of the film. So, we needed someone who could be a blend of the serious and saucy.

“Urmila fitted the bill perfectly. I am so glad she agreed to be part of our film.”

With his leading man Irrfan Khan indisposed, Deo finds himself promoting the film all by himself.

“We all miss Irrfan at the promotional events. And since he was the face of our film, we are a bit lost. But nothing is important than his health.”

–IANS

