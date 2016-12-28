Uruguay ex-striker Abreu begins life at new club, aged 40

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 28 (IANS) Former Uruguay striker Sebastian “Loco” Abreu has said that his signing with Brazilian minnows Bangu represented “a good fit” as he extends his professional football career to a 23rd year.

Abreu, 40, was officially presented to the media on Tuesday, almost two months after the Rio state-league club announced his signing, reports Xinhua.

“I liked the eagerness of the board, who showed that I could be an important part of a winning project,” Abreu told a press conference.

“I thought it would be a good fit, apart from coming back to Rio, which is a very special city.”

Abreu was a free agent after helping El Tecla win El Salvador’s league title last week with two goals in the final against Alianza.

Bangu will be the 24th club of Abreu’s professional career, which started at Uruguay’s Defensor Sporting Club in 1996.

It will be his second spell with a Rio de Janeiro-based side, having also represented Botafogo from 2010 to 2012.

Asked whether he could still be an important player aged 40, Abreu replied: “If you have doubts about my form, just take a look on YouTube.”

Abreu was capped 70 times for Uruguay’s national team and scored 20 international goals.

–IANS

pur/vt