Uruguay set to name interim coach as Tabarez mulls future

Montevideo, Aug 11 (IANS) Fabian Coito is reportedly set to be named interim coach of Uruguay’s men’s football team amid uncertainty over whether Oscar Tabarez will continue

According to local newspaper Ovacion, Tabarez, 71, is yet to commit to a new term after being offered a four-year contract by the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF).

Coito is currently a member of Tabarez’s backroom staff and is coach of Uruguay’s U-20 team, reports Xinhua news agency.

The two-time world champions will play Mexico in Houston on Sept. 7 followed by a clash against Ecuador in New York four days later.

Tabarez has been in charge of Uruguay since 2006 and guided the side to the quarter-finals of this year’s World Cup in Russia, where they were eliminated by eventual champions France.

–IANS

