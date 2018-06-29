Uruguay train without Cavani ahead of quarterfinal clash vs France

Nizhny Novgorod (Russia), July 2 (IANS) Uruguay’s squad on Monday held a training session without forward Edinson Cavani ahead of the team’s upcoming FIFA World Cup quarterfinal clash with France.

On Saturday, Cavani had to leave his side’s last-16 knockout game after he scored a pair of goals to lead Uruguay to a 2-1 knockout-stage victory over Portugal, reports Efe.

Goalkeeper Martin Campaña, defender Sebastian Coates, midfielder Cristian Rodriguez, forwards Maxi Gomez and Cristhian Stuani took part in the session led by head coach Oscar Tabarez.

Uruguay is due to take on France at Nizhny Novgorod on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.

–IANS

kk/bg