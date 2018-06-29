Uruguay’s Cavani not ruled out of World Cup QF

Montevideo (Uruguay), July 3 (IANS) Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani will not be ruled out of their World Cup quarterfinal match against France, despite suffering from swelling in his leg, their national football association (AUF) has said.

The AUF on Monday said Cavani underwent an MRI scan which confirmed he had an “oedemic injury” on the calf muscle of his left leg, but that no damage to muscle fibers was reported, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking about the player, the AUF commented that Cavani “continues to be in pain” but that he would undertake physical rehabilitation to control the injury’s development.

Uruguay and France were set to meet on Friday at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in the city of the same name, with both teams hoping to progress into the semifinals of the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Cavani, 31, scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Portugal before limping off in obvious pain on June 30.

AUF medical staff reported that “the rest of the team is in order.”

–IANS

in/