US Ambassador calls on Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday to discuss partnership in several areas including pollution.

In the meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal informed the Ambassador about the agreement between the Delhi Government and the University of Washington on fighting pollution.

Washington University will be providing a real-time pollution data to the Delhi government which will help identifying the source of pollution in Delhi round the year.

The data will also help the government in taking action to curb pollution by identifying the its source in different months in a year.

Kejriwal said he would like to have more cooperation in areas like pollution with the US.

“I would like to meet if any of the experts on the subject are coming to India to know the best practices to be implemented in Delhi,” he said.

‘We are also open to ideas on any other sector. We can be technology partners in various areas,” Kejriwal said.

