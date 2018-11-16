US appreciates DPRK’s release of American citizen: Pompeo

Washington, Nov 17 (IANS) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US appreciates the release of an American citizen by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

In a statement issued by the State Department, Pompeo said, “The US appreciates the cooperation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the embassy of Sweden in facilitating the release of an American citizen.” Xinhua reported.

The DPRK’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported earlier on Friday that the country had decided to deport a US citizen detained for illegally entering the country.

The US citizen, named Bruce Byron Lowrance, was detained on Octoter 16 in the DPRK, the KCNA said, adding that during the investigation, Lowrance confessed he made the entry under the direction of the US Central Intelligence Agency.

The report did not say when Lowrance would be deported.

–IANS

vc