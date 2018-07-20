US aviation regulator finds DGCA audit ‘very satisfactory’

New Delhi,, July 22 (IANS) Indian civil aviation regulator, the DGCA said on Sunday that the US’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has conducted its audit in the areas covering aircraft operations, airworthiness and personnel licensing and termed it “very satisfactory’.

A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) statement here said that the FAA had carried out its audit between July 16-20 under its International Aviation Safety Assessment programme.

“At the end of the five-day audit, the FAA team gave a verbal out-brief listing the observations which relate to regulatory and guidance material issues within DGCA. Overall the audit has been very satisfactory,” it said.

The American aviation regulator’s team was shown regulations, including extensive technical guidance, in the areas of operations, airworthiness, surveillance and enforcement for the use of DGCA’s safety inspectors for carrying out licensing, certification, and approval obligations along with certification records, the statement said.

“The training programme provided to the technical officers and inspectors and records therein was also shown to the FAA audit team,” it said.

“As per FAA’s established process, a written report will be provided within next 30 days and thereafter FAA team will come for a final consultation within 65 days wherein DGCA shall present the action taken on the observations.”

Meanwhile, the DGCA is commencing action on the observations made by FAA team “and is very confident to address all those within the timelines”, it added.

