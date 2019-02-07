US-backed Kurds launch final attack against IS in Syria

Damascus, Feb 10 (IANS) The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have started the final attacks against the Islamic State (IS) militant group in eastern Syria, Kurdish activists reported.

Following the evacuation of more than 20,000 civilians from the town of Baghouz in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour Province, the SDF on Saturday started the night operation against the last IS-held pocket in the eastern Euphrates region, according to Mustafa Balli, head of the SDF media office, Xinhua news agency reported.

Balli said the battle aims to eliminate all remaining IS militants in Baghouz.

