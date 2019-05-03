US-based Alorica opens back office in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 8 (IANS) US-based customer experience solutions’ provider Alorica Inc on Wednesday opened its India back office and an innovation lab in this tech hub.

“Expanding into India is a natural progression for our business. We will invest and create jobs to contribute to the Indian society through CSR initiatives,” said Alorica India Chief Transformation Officer Bhaskar Menon.

Headquartered in California, the 20-year-old company’s business processing management operations will cater to the growing demand for digital, cognitive and robotic process management services in the Indian sub-continent.

“The strategic expansion will make us focus on exploring new technologies in a competitive marketplace,” said Menon.

The company plans to hire about 300 techies by this year-end to provide digital back office services to more new economy unicorns brands.

Using an agile approach, the innovation lab will design, develop, test and deploy digital transformation platforms and services.

The services include robotic and cognitive automation (RDA, RPA, AI,AML, VA, chatbots), digital sandboxes, omnichannel super-agents, blockchain, business transformation consulting, analytics and data-driven insights.

Managing operations in Asia-Pacific for over 15 years, Alorica has 24 locations in the region, employing about 40,000 people in China, Japan, Philippines and now India./Eom/195 words.

