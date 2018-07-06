US-based Netgear appoints Kaira as retail distributor in India

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) US-based networking leader Netgear on Tuesday announced its tie-up with Singapore-based IT product distributor Kaira for the Indian market.

This will help serve and expand Netgear’s sales channels in India and provide a direct access to the resellers and retailers, the company said in a statement.

“This partnership will enable us to strengthen our footprint in India. With Kaira’s efficiency in logistics and its focus on micro distribution, we would be able to connect people and businesses,” said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India and SAARC, Netgear.

The company’s product line consists of wired and wireless devices that enable networking, broadband access and network connectivity.

Netgear products are sold in approximately 31,000 retail locations around the globe.

