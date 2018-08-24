US-based NetObjex acquires India’s Serventire Global

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 (IANS) US-based IT firm NetObjex Inc on Tuesday said it has acquired Serventire Global Pvt Ltd — a Blockhain solutions provider based in Technopark here.

Serventire Global has a customer base spread across four continents.

“This is coming together of two companies with complimentary skills, technologies and culture,” Raghu Bala, Chief Executive Officer, NetObjex, said in a statement.

Georgey Jacob of Serventire Global said this acquisition would provides the company a platform to accomplish bigger goals with a broader reach.

“The market for Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is growing rapidly and we believe the combined entity is a formidable global player,” added Jacob.

However, further details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

