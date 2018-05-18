US blacklists 5 Iranians for helping Yemen rebels

Washington, May 23 (IANS) The US government has unveiled fresh sanctions against five Iranian individuals linked to the country’s military who are supporting anti-government forces in Yemen.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control issued the sanctions on charges that the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps have provided ballistic missile-related technology to Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Following the sanctions, all property and property interests of the designated subject to the US jurisdiction would be blocked. Any American person will be prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

An US Department of the Treasury statement on Tuesday said the weapons were not seen in Yemen prior to the current conflict, Xinhua new agency reported.

“The US will not tolerate Iranian support for Houthi rebels who are attacking our close partner, Saudi Arabia.

“All countries in the region should be on guard to prevent Iran from sending its personnel, weapons, and funds in support of its proxies in Yemen,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

The Houthis launched missiles at Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on May 9, while previous targets included Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport and a US Navy ship.

The sanction followed US punishment of Iran for alleged “abuse” of the international financial systems.

Any foreign financial institution which “knowingly” facilitate significant transactions for, or persons that provide material or certain other support to, the individuals and entities designated would also risk exposure to sanctions.

Since US President Donald Trump announced his decision to exit the historic Iran nuke deal, the US Treasury has launched several sanctions against Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that Washington will inflict the strongest sanctions on Tehran to force the Islamic republic to change its course.

–IANS

and/in