US Border Patrol agent arrested over killings

Washington, Sep 16 (IANS) A US Border Patrol agent has been arrested in connection with the killings of four people and the kidnapping of a woman who escaped, officials said.

Juan David Ortiz, 35, confessed to killing four people between September 3 and 15, according to a criminal complaint filed in Webb County, Texas, on Saturday.

Ortiz was charged with four murder charges and one unlawful restraint with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The bodies were found over the past two weeks, a County spokesman told CNN on Saturday.

He said investigators were not ruling out the possibility of more victims.

Ortiz is accused of killing Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Ann Luera, an unknown woman referred to as “Jane Doe” and an unknown man referred to as “John Doe”, according to an affidavit.

The women were all shot multiple times in the head and the man was shot once in the back of the head.

All of the women were prostitutes, the district attorney told CNN. Even male victim was believed to be a prostitute.

“He was profiling certain kinds of victims… The suspect was hunting for his victims,” the district attorney said describing Ortiz as a serial killer.

Andrew Meehan, a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson, said in a statement to CNN that the agency is fully cooperating with investigators.

“While it is CBP policy to not comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, criminal action by our employees is not, and will not be tolerated,” his statement read.

“Out of respect for the victims’ family and friends, we ask that deference and due process be given to the investigation so that all the facts are brought to light and they can receive the closure they deserve.”

–IANS

ksk