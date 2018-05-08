US casino tycoon donates $30mn to Republicans

Las Vegas, May 11 (IANS) US casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson has donated $30 million to the Republican-affiliated Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) to boost the party’s efforts to keep a majority in the House during November’s mid-term elections.

The long-sought donation was sealed last week when House Speaker Paul Ryan flew to Las Vegas to meet the billionaire at his Venetian Hotel, Republican officials told Politico news on Thursday.

Also at the meeting with Adelson was his wife, Miriam; Norm Coleman, the former Minnesota senator who chairs the Republican Jewish Coalition; Corry Bliss, who oversees the super PAC; and Jake Kastan, Ryan’s political aide.

They laid out a case to Adelson about how crucial it is to protect the House.

As a federally elected official, Ryan is not permitted to solicit seven-figure political donations.

When Ryan left the room, Coleman made the ask and secured the $30 million contribution.

The contribution will become public later this month in the organization’s campaign finance filing.

The $30 million contribution is three times as much as Adelson gave to CLF in 2016.

CLF is one part of a two-pronged political organization designed to protect and bolster House Republicans.

–IANS

ksk