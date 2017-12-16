US Chamber’s GIPC rebrands as Global Innovation Policy Cente

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) The US Chamber of Commerces Global Intellectual Property Center (GIPC) on Wednesday said it has rebranded itself as the Global Innovation Policy Center.

According to the chamber, the former GIPC has expanded its purview to excellence in innovation with this repositioning.

“This rebranding more accurately reflects the wide breadth of work the center encompasses. We are charging forward to provide greater opportunities through strong and fair polices of all sorts that protect and promote IP-driven innovation and creativity,” said David Hirschmann, President and Chief Executive of GIPC.

–IANS

ppg/mr