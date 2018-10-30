US-China forum on future ties held in University of Chicago

Chicago, Nov 2 (IANS) The 4th US-China forum was held in University of Chicago’s Mandel Hall on Thursday with former government officials, academic intellectuals and experts from both countries discussing the future of the relationship between world’s two largest economies.

In his opening remark, president of University of Chicago Robert Zimmer said the topic for this year’s forum is “China’s role in the global economy”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Recognising the importance of the US-China relationship, Zimmer said the forum will bring evidence-driven discussions on issues of importance to both countries, including China’s global economic strategy and its impact.

Joining the opening discussion included Former Secretary of the Treasury Hank Paulson, Hyatt Hotels Executive Chairman Tom Pritzker, both of whom had decades of experience of conducting business in China.

Pritzker recalled when he first tried to open hotel in China in the 1970s and the miraculous transformation China has gone through since then. Paulson also recalled the time when he first visited China and the developments that had taken place.

Regarding the current difficulties in the relationship, Paulson also said both sides should start conversation to deal with the tough issues.

In a later session Former Ambassador of the US to China Max Sieben Baucus joined Kissinger Associates Co-CEO Joshua Ramo to discuss the importance of diplomacy in the background of trade tension.

The panel acknowledged the importance of cooperation between the US and China in a number of fields including climate change.

The two-day forum was organised by China-US Exchange Foundation and UChicago Global. More than 30 experts from both countries in various fields got together for a series of high-level discussions on issues of importance to both countries, joined by hundreds of attendees from University of Chicago.

