US defence chief to visit India, UAE

Washington, Sep 1 (IANS) The Pentagon said here on Friday that US Secretary of Defence James Mattis will embark on a trip that includes stops in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Monday, September 3.

Mattis will travel to New Delhi, India to attend the first-ever “2+2” Ministerial Dialogue alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as they will jointly meet with their counterparts from the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Indian Ministry of Defence, the Pentagon said, Xinhua reported.

In Abu Dhabi, UAE, Mattis will meet with senior officials, said the Pentagon.

–IANS

ahm/