US demonstrators call to continue Russia probe

Washington, Nov 9 (IANS) Thousands of demonstrators across the US have called on President Donald Trump’s administration to maintain the investigation into the alleged Russian 2016 presidential election meddling, led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The dismissal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and the provisional appointment of Matthew Whitaker in his place, who is critical of Mueller and the investigation, raised fears that the Department of Justice will finally comply with Trump’s desire to close it.

In Washington, hundreds of people protested, some holding candles, in Lafayette Park in front of the White House, shouting “nobody is above the law”, reports Efe news.

The protesters had such a powerful loudspeaker that these slogans were heard in the West Wing of the White House.

One of the largest marches in the country was in New York, where hundreds of people gathered in Times Square.

The national call of various platforms and organisations was also echoed in Oakland (California), Boston (Massachusetts), Chicago (Illinois), Charlottesville (Virginia), Chattanooga (Tennessee), Louisville (Kentucky) and Orlando (Florida) among many other cities.

Trump fired Sessions on Wednesday after months of tension.

The President never forgave him for recusing himself from the investigation of the alleged Russian meddling, due to his contacts with Moscow during the presidential election campaign.

Trump appointed Whitaker and granted him the authority to oversee Mueller’s investigations, taking it from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who had that responsibility for a year and a half.

Last year, Whitaker said on TV that Mueller was “dangerously close to crossing” a “red line”, in reference to his inquiry, which he called “ridiculous”, about Trump’s possible financial ties with Russia and said he was in favour of limiting it.

That has raised fears that, now he is at the forefront of Mueller’s investigation, he may limit its scope or cut its budget.

–IANS

ksk