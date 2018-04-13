US dollar declines amid geopolitical tensions

New York, April 17 (IANS) The US dollar index declined as investors continued to monitor the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.40 per cent at 89.439 in late trading on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In late New York trading, the euro climbed to $1.2377 from $1.2334 in the previous session, and the British pound increased to $1.4328 from $1.4243 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar was up to $0.7778 from $0.7761.

The US dollar bought 107.09 Japanese yen, lower than 107.46 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar was down to 0.9599 Swiss franc from 0.9622 Swiss franc, and it declined to 1.2571 Canadian dollars from 1.2614 Canadian dollars.

The US, along with its allies Britain and France, launched a missile attack against Syrian military positions early Saturday morning, causing a flurry of mixed reactions across the Middle East.

–IANS

pgh/