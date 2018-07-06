US dollar declines amid jobs data

New York, July 7 (IANS) The US dollar went down as investors were sifting through the latest jobs data from the country.

In late New York trading on Friday, the euro was up to $1.1680 from $1.1666 in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to $1.3215 from $1.3236 in the previous session. The Australian dollar climbed to $0.7429 from $0.7402, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US dollar bought 110.68 Japanese yen, higher than 110.48 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar fell to 0.9900 Swiss franc from 0.9924 Swiss franc, and it went down to 1.3102 Canadian dollars from 1.3142 Canadian dollars.

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 213,000 in June, beating market consensus, while the unemployment rate rose to 4 per cent, the US Labor Department reported.

The report showed that job growth occurred in professional and business services, manufacturing, and health care, while retail trade lost jobs.

Market participates were also paying close attention to the latest developments of trade tensions between China and the United States.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.44 per cent at 94.050 in late trading.

–IANS

pgh/