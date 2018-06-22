US dollar declines as euro climbs

New York, June 23 (IANS) The US dollar declined as euro rose amid positive regional economic data.

In late New York trading on Friday, the euro climbed to $1.1662 from $1.1622 in the previous session, and the British pound rose to $1.3261 from $1.3253 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar went up to $0.7440 from $0.7389.

Latest report from European data firm Markit showed that business activity in Germany and France, the euro zone’s top two economies, picked up in June despite trade tensions between Europe and the US.

The shared currency rose more than 0.50 per cent against the US dollar in late trading.

Meanwhile, the greenback was under further pressure as commodity-linked currencies gained broadly on Friday after global oil prices rallied over 4 per cent.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.37 per cent at 94.508 in late trading.

The US dollar bought 109.98 Japanese yen, higher than 109.86 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar inched down to 0.9879 Swiss franc from 0.9908 Swiss franc, and it declined to 1.3268 Canadian dollars from 1.3305 Canadian dollars.

