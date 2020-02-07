US dollar ends higher on weak risk appetite

New York, Feb 14 (IANS) The US dollar inched up as concerns over novel coronavirus outbreak weighed on investors’ risk appetite.

In late New York trading on Thursday, the euro decreased to $1.0842 from $1.0868 in the previous session, and the British pound rose to $1.3053 from $1.2958 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar decreased to $0.6724 from $0.6735.

Traditional safe-haven currency Japanese yen gained strength against the greenback, while dollar remained solid against most of its peers.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.03 per cent at 99.0749 in late trading.

The US dollar bought 109.82 Japanese yen, lower than 110.08 Japanese yen of the previous session.

The US dollar was up to 0.9792 Swiss franc from 0.9783 Swiss franc, and it rose to 1.3260 Canadian dollars from 1.3259 Canadian dollars.

