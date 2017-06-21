US dollar falls amid economic data

New York, June 22 (IANS) The US dollar decreased against most other major currencies as investors digested the country’s existing home sales data.

In late New York trading on Wednesday, the euro rose to $1.1164 from $1.1130 in the previous session, and the British pound climbed to $1.2669 from $1.2630 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar dipped to $0.7558 from $0.7582.

The US dollar bought 111.31 Japanese yen, lower than 111.42 yen of the previous session. The US dollar decreased to 0.9727 Swiss franc from 0.9753 Swiss franc, and it moved up to 1.3311 Canadian dollars from 1.3258 Canadian dollars. Enditem

US total existing home sales climbed 1.1 per cent from a downwardly revised 5.56 million in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.62 million in May, beating market consensus, according to the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday.

Overseas, Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said that the risks of leaving policy tightening too late are rising and that he considered voting for an interest-rate increase this month, according to Bloomberg.

The British pound reversed early losses to trade higher after Haldane’s comments.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.22 per cent at 97.546 in late trading.

–IANS

