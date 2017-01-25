US dollar falls on worries over Trump’s policies

New York, Jan 26 (IANS) The US dollar fell against most major currencies as investors were worried over US President Donald Trump’s too much focus on protectionism.

In late New York trading on Wednesday, the euro rose to $1.0729 from $1.0728 in the previous session, and the British pound climbed to $1.2623 from $1.2504 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar decreased to $0.7551 from $0.7577.

The US dollar bought 113.80 Japanese yen, lower than 113.87 yen of the previous session.

The US dollar fell to 1.0011 Swiss francs from 1.0014 Swiss francs, and it edged down to 1.3085 Canadian dollars from 1.3157 Canadian dollars.

Trump signed executive orders on Wednesday to build a wall on the US-Mexico border, boost border patrol forces and curb illegal immigrants entering the country.

Analysts said investors are disappointed because they have not heard any details on the economic stimulus plans so far.

Meanwhile, the British pound rose on hopes for a trade deal between Britain and the US.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.17 percent at 100.180 in late trading Wednesday.

–IANS

pgh/