US dollar index edges down amid economic data

New York, Sep 25 (IANS) The US dollar index decreased on Monday as investors digested a batch of economic data.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to $1.1758 from $1.1747 in the previous session, and the British pound rose to $1.3118 from $1.3066 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar decreased to $0.7256 from $0.7270.

The US dollar bought 112.71 Japanese yen, higher than 112.55 Japanese yen of the previous session.

The US dollar climbed to 0.9632 Swiss franc from 0.9587 Swiss franc, and it moved up to 1.2940 Canadian dollars from 1.2912 Canadian dollars.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.04 per cent at 94.1870 in late trading.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) was unchanged at +0.18 in August from July rate, the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank announced on Monday.

The CFNAI is a weighted average of 85 existing monthly indicators of national economic activity. A positive index reading corresponds to growth above trend and a negative index reading indicates growth below trend.

Meanwhile, Texas factory activity continued to expand in September, according to business executives responding to the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey.

The production index, a key measure of state manufacturing conditions, dipped six points to 23.3, indicating output growth continued but at a slower pace than last month.

