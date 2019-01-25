US dollar rebounds amid Brexit uncertainty

New York, Jan 30 (IANS) The US dollar bounced on Tuesday as the British pound extended losses against the greenback, after a much-anticipated amendment to postpone Brexit was rejected by the British Parliament.

In late New York trading, the euro was unchanged at close to $1.1427 from $1.1427 in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to $1.3100 from $1.3157 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar decreased to $0.7148 from $0.7165.

The US dollar bought 109.27 Japanese yen, lower than 109.35 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar increased to 0.9950 Swiss franc from 0.9916 Swiss franc, and it rose to 1.3283 Canadian dollars from 1.3256 Canadian dollars.

Investors are also waiting for a speech by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell scheduled for Wednesday. The central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee started its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

The market has been betting on the possible loosening of the Fed’s monetary tightening later this year, which is normally unfavourable to the greenback in global foreign exchange markets.

–IANS

pgh/