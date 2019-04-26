US dollar rises after Fed policy meeting

New York, May 3 (IANS) The US dollar increased in late trading on Thursday, as investors continued to digest messages from the just-concluded policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve.

In late New York trading, the euro was down to $1.1175 from $1.1194 in the previous session, and the British pound fell to $1.3027 from $1.3044 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar was down to $0.6997 from $0.7011.

The US dollar bought 111.49 Japanese yen, lower than 111.59 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar was up to 1.0193 Swiss francs from 1.0181 Swiss francs, and it rose to 1.3470 Canadian dollars from 1.3450 Canadian dollars.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged and downplayed concerns about weak inflation, as the central bank saw no need to alter its “patient” approach on interest-rate moves.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.14 per cent at 97.8228 in late trading.

