US dollar rises amid falling British pound

New York, May 18 (IANS) The US dollar continued to tick up amid a weaker British pound, as investors remain growingly anxious about the ongoing chaos surrounding Brexit.

In late New York trading on Friday, the euro was down to $1.1159 from $1.1171 in the previous session, and the British pound was down to $1.2725 from $1.2791 in the previous session, Xinhua reported.

The Australian dollar decreased to $0.6866 from $0.6893.

The US dollar bought 110.10 Japanese yen, higher than 109.84 Japanese yen of the previous session.

The US dollar rose to 1.0110 Swiss francs from 1.0101 Swiss francs, and it fell to 1.3442 Canadian dollars from 1.3462 Canadian dollars.

Britain’s cross-party discussions over Brexit on Friday ended without any agreement six weeks after they started.

The British Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May that the talks could not carry on because of “the increasing weakness and instability” of the government.

The latest development came one day after May promised to set a timetable for leaving Downing Street following a Parliament vote on the Withdraw Agreement Bill, the legislation needed to implement her deal, next month.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.14 per cent at 97.9929 in late trading.

–IANS

pgh/