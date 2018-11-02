US dollar rises amid latest Fed policy of unchanged interest rates

New York, Nov 9 (IANS) The US dollar rebounded against other major currencies as the US Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates steady after its two-day policy meeting.

In late New York trading on Thursday, the euro decreased to $1.1356 from $1.1454 in the previous session, and the British pound fell to $1.3049 from $1.3146 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar decreased to $0.7249 from $0.7285.

The US dollar bought 113.98 Japanese yen, higher than 113.34 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar was up to 1.0068 Swiss francs from 1.0003 Swiss francs, and it rose to 1.3182 Canadian dollars from 1.3099 Canadian dollars.

The Fed announced on Thursday to maintain interest rates after the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System voted unanimously, meeting market expectation.

It is widely expected that the Fed will hike its interest rates in December again after Friday’s upbeat official jobs data signalled a robust US economy, posting a sharp growth in both employment and average earnings.

