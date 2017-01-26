US dollar rises amid stock market strength

New York, Jan 27 (IANS) The US dollar rose against most major currencies amid positive economic data and stock market performance.

In late New York trading on Thursday, the euro dropped to $1.0695 from $1.0729 in the previous session, and the British pound fell to $1.2600 from $1.2623 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar decreased to $0.7546 from $0.7551.

The U.S. dollar bought 114.41 Japanese yen, higher than 113.80 yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar fell to 0.9992 Swiss francs from 1.0011 Swiss francs, and it edged up to 1.3097 Canadian dollars from 1.3085 Canadian dollars.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday closed above the psychological mark of 20,000 points for the first time ever, while the other two major indices also finished at record highs, boosted by a batch of generally positive earnings reports. On Thursday, the Dow further rose 32.40 points, or 0.16 per cent.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.39 per cent at 100.420 in late trading on Thursday.

–IANS

pgh/