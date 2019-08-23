US dollar rises as trade tensions ease out

New York, Aug 30 (IANS) The US dollar rose in late trading amid easing out US-China trade tensions.

The economic and trade negotiation teams of China and the United States have maintained effective communication and are discussing to have a meeting in the United States in September, China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“It is of great importance right now to create the necessary conditions for the two sides to continue consultations,” MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said at a press conference.

Investors’ risk appetite grew on Thursday, sending traditional safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc lower.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.30 per cent at 98.5070 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro decreased to 1.1052 US dollars from 1.1078 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to 1.2177 dollars from 1.2217 dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar was down to 0.6727 dollar from 0.6736 dollar.

The dollar bought 106.62 Japanese yen, higher than 106.04 Japanese yen of the previous session. The dollar increased to 0.9873 Swiss franc from 0.9816 Swiss franc, and it fell to 1.3301 Canadian dollars from 1.3307 Canadian dollars.

