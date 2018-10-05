US dollar ticks down as British pound gains ground

New York, Oct 10 (IANS) The US dollar fell as British pound strengthened against US dollar on likely breakthrough of Brexit talks in the coming days.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.10 per cent to 95.6676.

In late New York trading on Tuesday, the euro increased to $1.1497 from $1.1488 in the previous session, and the British pound was up to $1.3146 from $1.3089 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar increased to $0.7100 from $0.7078.

The US dollar bought 113.04 Japanese yen, higher than 112.98 Japanese yen of the previous session.

The US dollar was down to 0.9921 Swiss franc from 0.9926 Swiss franc, and it decreased to 1.2944 Canadian dollars from 1.2961 Canadian dollars.

