US dollar ticks down on rising trade deficit

New York, Oct 6 (IANS) The US dollar was down as trade deficit of the US widened to $53.2 billion in August up from $50 billion in the previous month.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.14 per cent to 95.6187.

In late New York trading on Friday, the euro increased to $1.1525 from $1.1513 in the previous session, and the British pound was up to $1.3109 from $1.3023 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar was down to $0.7051 from $0.7074.

The US dollar bought 113.73 Japanese yen, lower than 113.86 Japanese yen of the previous session.

The US dollar fell to 0.9913 Swiss franc from 0.9915 Swiss franc, and it rose to 1.2938 Canadian dollars from 1.2923 Canadian dollars.

–IANS

pgh/