US dollar ticks down on stronger euro, pound

New York, Sep 6 (IANS) The US dollar fell as British pound and euro gained on possible breakthrough from Brexit talks.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.27 per cent at 95.1884 in late trading on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The exchange rates of both euro against US dollar and British pound against US dollar rose over 0.4 per cent.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to $1.1623 from $1.1579 in the previous session, and the British pound rose to $1.2898 from $1.2856 in the previous session.

The Australian dollar was up to $0.7185 from $0.7178.

The US dollar bought 111.52 Japanese yen, higher than 111.49 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar fell to 0.9724 Swiss franc from 0.9747 Swiss franc, and it rose to 1.3187 Canadian dollars from 1.3177 Canadian dollars.

–IANS

pgh/