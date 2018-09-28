US dollar ticks up amid uncertainty in Europe

New York, Oct 3 (IANS) The US dollar rose as British pound and euro turned weaker.

The US dollar appreciated almost 0.5 per cent against British pound and around 0.25 per cent against the euro.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.22 percent at 95.5108 in late trading on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

In late New York trading, the euro fell to $1.1544 from $1.1575 in the previous session, and the British pound was down to $1.2978 from $1.3037 in the previous session.

The Australian dollar decreased to $0.7186 from $0.7226.

The US dollar bought 113.66 Japanese yen, lower than 113.97 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar was up to 0.9850 Swiss franc from 0.9841 Swiss franc, and it increased to 1.2816 Canadian dollars from 1.2786 Canadian dollars.

There’s no overheating in the labour market and the Fed expects to stick with the current path of gradual interest-rate hikes, said Fed chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday.

