US dollar ticks up on strong payroll growth

New York, Oct 4 (IANS) The US dollar rose substantially on better-than-expected payroll growth in September in the US.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.26 per cent to 95.7619 on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In late New York trading, the euro decreased to $1.1517 from $1.1544 in the previous session, and the British pound fell to $1.2975 from $1.2978 in the previous session.

The Australian dollar was down to $0.7120 from $0.7186.

The US dollar bought 114.33 Japanese yen, higher than 113.66 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar rose to 0.9898 Swiss franc from 0.9850 Swiss franc, and it increased to 1.2841 Canadian dollars from 1.2816 Canadian dollars.

The private sector added 230,000 jobs in September up from 163,000 ones in the previous month, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report issued Wednesday.

The US dollar gained near 0.3 per cent against euro and over 0.9 per cent against Australian dollar.

–IANS

pgh/