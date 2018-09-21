US dollar ticks up on weaker pound

New York, Sep 22 (IANS) The US dollar rose on Friday due to the drop of British pound from continuous difficulties in Brexit negotiations.

In late New York trading, the euro decreased to $1.1746 from $1.1775 in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to $1.3078 from $1.3267 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar fell to $0.7283 from $0.7290.

The US dollar bought 112.52 Japanese yen, higher than 112.46 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar fell to 0.9586 Swiss franc from 0.9595 Swiss franc, and it rose to 1.2921 Canadian dollars from 1.2911 Canadian dollars.

The exchange rate of British pound against US dollar sank over 1.3 per cent in later trading session and hit daily low of 1.31.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.33 per cent to 94.2217.

