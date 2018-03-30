US dollar trades mixed amid trade concerns

New York, April 4 (IANS) The US dollar index traded mixed against other major currencies as investors eyed the latest developments of trade relations between China and the US.

In late New York trading on Tuesday, the euro was down to $1.2268 from $1.2301 in the previous session, and the British pound increased to $1.4056 from $1.4041 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar was up to $0.7680 from $0.7653.

The US dollar bought 106.58 Japanese yen, higher than 105.84 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar rose to 0.9592 Swiss franc from 0.9546 Swiss franc, and it fell to 1.2811 Canadian dollars from 1.2939 Canadian dollars.

With no major economic data due on Tuesday, investors were still monitoring the developments of trade relations between China and the US.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.18 per cent at 90.210 in late trading.

–IANS

pgh/