US dollar weakens against main currencies

New York, Aug 21 (IANS) The US dollar declined 0.3 per cent as expected trade talks between the US and China eased market concerns.

In late New York trading on Monday, the euro increased to $1.1467 from $1.1436 in the previous session, and the British pound rose to $1.2785 from $1.2720 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar increased to $0.7327 from $0.7307.

The US dollar bought 110.21 Japanese yen, lower than 110.47 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar fell to 0.9920 Swiss franc from 0.9957 Swiss franc, and it fell to 1.3049 Canadian dollars from 1.3072 Canadian dollars.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.288 per cent to 95.813.

US President Donald Trump’s critics of hike of interest rate by Federal Reserves also weigh on expected further rise of interest rates.

The US dollars weakened against all of the six major currencies in the session.

