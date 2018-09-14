US dollar weakens on improving risk appetite

New York, Sep 21 (IANS) The US dollar slipped on improving risk appetite and expectation of possible early end of monetary tightening by US Federal Reserve.

In late New York trading on Thursday, the euro increased to $1.1775 from $1.1674 in the previous session, and the British pound was up to $1.3267 from $1.3145 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar was up to $0.7290 from $0.7265.

The US dollar bought 112.46 Japanese yen, higher than 112.25 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar decreased to 0.9595 Swiss franc from 0.9670 Swiss franc, and it was down to 1.2911 Canadian dollars from 1.2917 Canadian dollars.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.66 per cent to 93.9145.

US dollar fell over 0.9 per cent against euro and British pound in addition of over 0.8 per cent decrease against Swiss franc.

US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rate again on its upcoming meeting of Federal Open Market Committee from September 25-26.

–IANS

pgh/