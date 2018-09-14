US drop of n-deal harmful to regional, global security: Iran

Tehran, Sep 18 (IANS) Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Monday that the US withdrawal from the 2015 international nuclear deal would cause serious repercussions on the regional and international peace and security, Press TV reported.

“The unilateral US move to withdraw from this agreement will have negative impacts on regional and international peace and security,” Ali Akbar Salehi said in an address to the 62nd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna on Monday.

Washington decided to pull out of the deal “despite the IAEA verification of the Islamic republic’s compliance with the agreement on 12 consecutive occasions,” he added, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Washington never fulfilled its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) completely,” Salehi was quoted as saying.

Iran and six world powers, namely China, Russia, Britain, France, the United States and Germany, struck a deal over Iran’s nuclear program in 2015.

However, Trump decided to withdraw Washington from the deal earlier this year and re-impose sanctions on Iran.

–IANS

ahm/