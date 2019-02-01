US envoy meets top S.Korean NSA

Seoul, Feb 4 (IANS) Stephen Biegun, US Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) policy, met Chung Eui-yong, top National Security Advisor (NSA) for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, here on Monday.

The Chung-Biegun meeting lasted about 50 minutes, stating on 4 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) at the presidential complex, Xinhua news agency reported.Biegun explained Chung the US position ahead of the working-level discussion between Pyongyang and Washington, while Chung delivered his country’s assessment on current situations and issues to tackle to the visiting US envoy, according to Blue House, the executive office and official residence of the South Korean head of state.

During the meeting, Chung said South Korea anticipated a fruitful working-level discussion between the DPRK and the US.

Biegun arrived here on Sunday and met Lee Do-hoon, special South Korean representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs.

According to Yonhap news agency, Biegun will also hold a working-level discussion with his DPRK counterpart, ahead of the second DPRK-US summit, on Tuesday at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom.

DPRK leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump held their first summit meeting in Singapore in June 2018.

–IANS

