India

US envoy visits Western Naval Command HQ

Views: 1

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster, along with US Consul-General in Mumbai Edgard D. Kagan and other officials visited the Western Naval Command Headquarters, here on Saturday, an official spokesperson said.

They interacted with Vice-Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, WNC, and visited a guided missile destroyer of the Western Fleet, INS Kochi.

Indo-US naval cooperation has grown substantially over the past couple of decades and both countries are part of the maritime security dialogue conducted every year, said a defence spokesperson.

Even as the relationship between the navies of the two countries has grown stronger, their cooperation is spread on a wide canvas including an annual bilateral naval exercise, Malabar, besides goodwill visits by ships and delegations from both sides.

ALSO READ:   Nitish visits AIIMS for check-up

With both navies committed towards ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region, the US and India have come a long way in institutionalizing their defence relationship.

The navies of the two countries share converging views on maritime areas of concern, anti-piracy, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

–IANS

qn/prs

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *