US expands visa restrictions on Cambodia

Washington, Aug 16 (IANS) The US State Department has expanded its visa restrictions on Cambodia after the official results of the country’s election on July 29 were confirmed.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that since America has characterised the election as “flawed and neither free nor fair” the restrictions were issued, Xinhua news agency reported.

The announcement followed the Cambodian electoral committee’s announcement that the ruling Cambodian People’s Party of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen won all the 125 parliamentary seats.

The visa restrictions were initiated on December 6, 2017 on individuals involved in the undermining of democracy in the Asian country.

“The expanded entry restrictions may apply to individuals both within and outside the Cambodian government” that are responsible for the “anti-democratic” actions taken in the run-up to the election, Nauert said.

The Cambodian Foreign Ministry in December 2017 had expressed dissatisfaction over the decision saying “the move was politically motivated with prejudice and double standards”.

