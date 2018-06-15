US expecting N.Korea to return troop remains

Washington, June 20 (IANS) US President Donald Trump’s administration is expecting North Korea to return up to 200 sets of remains believed to be of American service members who died during the Korean War, according to officials.

Planning is underway to receive the remains from North Korea in the coming days, although the actual transfer date and location have not been finalised, the administration officials told CNN on Tuesday.

The administration is ready to receive the remains as early as this week if the North Koreans decide to move quickly.

Trump has held up North Korea’s agreement to return the remains as one of the successes of his historic June 12 summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

According to Defence Department estimates, there are up to 5,300 sets of US service member remains still somewhere in North Korea.

A total of 7,697 personnel remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

–IANS

ksk/mr