US football league hails selection of North America as host of 2026 World Cup

New York, June 13 (IANS) The United States’ top football league said FIFA’s decision on Wednesday to award the 2026 World Cup hosting rights to a combined bid from the US, Canada and Mexico was enormously important to efforts to promote the sport in that part of the world.

“The decision to host World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States is a testament to our three nations coming together for the United Bid, and a monumental step in our collective mission to further advance the game of soccer in North America,” Alfonso Mondelo, Major League Soccer’s sports director, said in a statement sent to Efe.

“There is no doubt that World Cup 2026 will elevate the sport of soccer to entirely new levels and Major League Soccer is honoured to be a part of this joyous day,” Mondelo added.

“We congratulate all of those who worked tirelessly to bring the World Cup back to North America and thank the countries that voted for the United Bid, and for their belief in our vision for the future of the sport in our region,” Mondelo said.

The North American combined bid beat out a lone competing bid from Morocco by a vote of 134-65 during Wednesday’s FIFA Congress, which was held in Moscow and brought together member associations from around the world.

The 2018 World Cup gets under way in Russia on Thursday.

–IANS

