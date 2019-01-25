US government shutdown: Stopgap bill clears House of Representatives

Washington, Jan 26 (IANS) The US House of Representatives has passed a stopgap bill that would fund the government for the next three weeks, sending the bill to the White House for ratification.

The bill was approved unanimously on Friday. US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill later Friday, which will end a record 35-day-long government shutdown, reports Xinhua news agency.

The bill would fund the government until Feb.15, giving the White House and the Democrats three weeks to work out a deal regarding border security.

