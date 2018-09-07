US gunman kills 5 before shooting himself

San Francisco, Sep 13 (IANS) An unidentified gunman shot dead five people, including his wife, and later committed suicide in the US state of California, authorities said.

The killings took place in two different places in Bakersfield city on Wednesday night and Sheriff Donny Youngblood of the Kern County said the incident was not a random mass shooting, reports Efe news.

“This is highly unusual to have six people shot and dead in one incident,” The Bakersfield Californian daily quoted Youngblood said.

The Sheriff said the suspect went to a trucking business with his wife and confronted another male at the business.

Bakersfield is some 145 km north of Los Angeles.

–IANS

ksk