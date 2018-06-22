US lawmaker seriously injured after accident

Washington, June 24 (IANS) A US lawmaker has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a car accident, the media reported

On Friday night, South Carolina congressional candidate Katie Arrington Arrington was traveling on a highway in the passenger seat when another driver travelling in the wrong direction struck the car carrying her and a friend, her campaign said on Twitter on Saturday.

Arrington suffered a fracture to her back, broken ribs, and a partial collapse of the main artery in her legs, reports CNN.

She will have to undergo “major surgery” to remove a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon, and will require a stent in the main artery in her legs.

Her spokesperson Michael Mule said Saturday that Arrington was alert and recovering in the Medical University of South Carolina hospital.

Her campaign said later Saturday that Arrington “remains in critical but stable condition” and is scheduled for “another major surgical procedure” on Sunday morning.

